Hombale Films, known for the KGF film franchise and Kantara, is gearing up for a larger-than-life cinematic universe. Cinephiles, get ready to roar as the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe has arrived. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Spanning over a decade, the film series will depict the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, beginning with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and concluding with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

The makers have announced the lineup on their social media handle. The first film in the universe, Mahavatar Narsimha, is helmed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. The mythological drama is set to hit big screens on July 25, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe Lineup

The official release calendar includes:

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Makers Talk About The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Talking about the mighty project, Director Ashwin Kumar said, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar… Now Bharat will Roar!”

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan echoed the enthusiasm, stating, “The possibilities are ENDLESS, and I’m PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen! Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride!”

Hombale Films’ official quote read, “At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders,” said a spokesperson from the production house. “With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series — it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy.”

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe isn’t limited to film alone; it is envisioned as a multi-platform cultural phenomenon. Expanding into comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences, the universe will offer fans multiple ways to engage with the epic saga. From graphic novel adaptations to interactive adventures, Mahavatar will bring ancient stories to life across mediums, building a rich world that resonates with today’s audiences across age groups and platforms.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Upcoming Projects: From No Entry 2 To Rohit Shetty’s Next—Lineup Is Power-Packed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News