Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses major plot points from Tourist Family.

Tourist Family is an emotional and entertaining film that tells the story of a refugee family trying to build a new life in India. Starring M. Sasikumar as Dharamdas, the movie is filled with heartfelt moments, light humor, and strong social messages. But what happens to the family in the end? Let’s break it down.

Why Did Dharamdas & His Family Leave Sri Lanka?

Tourist Family follows a Sri Lankan family forced to leave their village due to a severe economic crisis. Dharamdas, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons, Nithushan and Mulli, escaped to India with help from Vasanthi’s brother, Prakash.

They arrived in India through Rameswaram but were soon caught by a group of police officers led by A. Bhairavan. After learning that the family meant no harm, the police let them go. The family then travelled to Chennai, where they started living by pretending to be Malayalees from Kerala to avoid suspicion.

Even though Prakash warned them to stay quiet because of their accent, the family quickly became friendly with the neighbours of Kesava Nagar Colony. Everyone loved their simple and kind nature.

However, things took a turn when a bomb blast occurred in Rameswaram. A strict police officer began hunting for suspects, and Dharamdas’ family became a target due to CCTV footage showing Das disposing of waste in a dustbin near the blast site. Even so, the family’s misadventures and innocent nature continued to endear them to those around them.

They revealed their true identity as Sri Lankans to their neighbors during a turning point. A former drunkard-turned-youth shared his transformation story, inspiring everyone in the colony to stand by the family. When the police reached Kesava Nagar Colony in search of Dharamdas and his family, the neighbors protected them by pretending to share the same Sri Lankan accent, fooling the police and sending them back empty-handed.

Tourist Family Ending: Did Dharamdas & His Family Survive?

Yes, Dharamdas and his family did survive in India. Though they faced near-deportation and constant fear of being caught, their genuine behavior and kindness won the hearts of those around them. The film culminated in a powerful act of community solidarity, where the entire society stood together to protect the family.

The constable they met early in the film later confirmed that the police had failed to identify them because everyone in the colony acted like one big family, speaking with the same accent to confuse the authorities.

The movie ended with the family living happily among their neighbors. While their future in India was still not legally safe, they felt loved, accepted, and protected.

