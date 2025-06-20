M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family had a glorious run at the box office. The Tamil family drama won hearts, and as a result, the film had a theatrical run of almost five weekends, with ticket sales hitting a new high! Despite being lesser known, the film managed to beat many stars at the ticket window!

12th Highest Selling Kollywood Film Ever!

M Sasikumar finally delivered the 12th highest-selling Kollywood film on BookMyShow as it managed to surpass the lifetime ticket sales of many Kollywood biggies, including Captain Miller, Veera Dheera Sooran, Lal Salaam, and others!

Tourist Family – 4th Best Kollywood Ticket Sales Of 2025!

Tourist Family managed to register the fourth best lifetime ticket sales for a Tamil film on BMS in 2025, surpassing Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly and VidaaMuyarchi, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, not necessarily in the same order! It surpassed Suriya’s Retro, which registered a lifetime ticket sale of 1.10 Million.

Check out the lifetime BMS ticket sales of the top 10 Tamil films from 2023 – 25.

Jailer: 9.21 Million

Leo: 7.30 Million

Amaran: 4.89 Million

The GOAT: 4.51 Million

Vettaiyan: 2.74 Million

Good Bad Ugly: 2.65 Million

Dragon: 1.98 Million

Raayan: 1.75 Million

Indian 2: 1.59 Million

VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51 Million

Tourist Family VS Maharaja!

While the Tourist Family settled for the tenth spot, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja acted as the roadblock in the film’s way! Maharaja registered a ticket sale of 1.40 million, as compared to Tourist Family’s 1.39 million!

Tourist Family Ticket Sales Summary

Here is the breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 28K

1st Ext. Week: 535K

2nd Week: 472K

3rd Week: 215K

4th Week: 107K

5th Friday: 8.7K

5th Saturday: 12.29K

5th Sunday: 8.77K

Rest Of The Days: 100K (approximate)

Total: 1.39 Million

