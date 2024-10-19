On the same date last year, we witnessed the peak madness in the air when Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay’s magic was seen on the big screen. Yes, we’re talking about their Leo, which was released in theatres on October 19, 2023. Released amid the festive season of Navratri, the film emerged as a huge success at the worldwide box office, grossing over 600 crores. So, let’s revisit its glorious theatrical run in more detail!

The crazy duo of director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay first came together for Master, which was released in 2021. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the film did well and was declared a success. Last year, they came together for the second time, and as expected, the excitement was at its peak. Also, the buzz for the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) boosted the hype around the film.

With all the pre-release buzz, chartbuster songs, and a craze for Thalapathy Vijay, Leo registered an earth-shattering start. In India, it clocked 66 crores net, thus making an entry into the top 10 highest Indian openers at the Indian box office. In terms of footfalls, it sold 44.24 lakh tickets on the opening day in India. Globally, as shared by the makers, it amassed a thunderous 140 crores+ gross on day 1, thus registering the biggest-ever opening for Kollywood.

While the reception among critics was mixed, it didn’t harm Leo, which went on to garner 342 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, it became the third highest-grossing Kollywood film in India after 2.0 (408 crores net) and Jailer (345 crores net). Globally, it earned 607.66 crores gross, thus becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film after 2.0 (655.44 crores gross).

Reportedly, Leo was made on a budget of 300 crores, and considering its box office business, it was declared a successful affair. While the exact number is not known, the film enjoyed around 2.40 crore footfalls at the Indian box office.

It’s true that Thalapathy Vijay will join full-time politics after Thalapathy 69 (Vijay’s 69th film), but we’re hopeful that Leo 2 will happen someday and beat every possible record for a Tamil film.

