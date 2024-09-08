Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly the biggest Kollywood superstar, and he has once again proved his dominance at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, his The Greatest Of All Time is doing really well globally, thus flexing Vijay’s superstardom. This is the very reason why the actor was paid a staggering 200 crores as salary, as his name always ensures lucrative pre-release deals and big box office numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

None other than Archana Kalpathi (CEO of AGS Entertainment) recently made a big revelation about The GOAT’s budget and Vijay’s salary. She shared that the film’s budget is around 400 crores and confirmed reports of Vijay receiving a remuneration of 200 crores, which officially makes him the highest-paid Indian actor. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth is getting more than 250 crores for Coolie, but that figure hasn’t been officially confirmed.

With such hefty remuneration, Thalapathy Vijay is not just the highest-paid actor in India but also giving tough competition to big Hollywood stars. In a fun comparison, the actor’s pay is way more than Robert Downey Jr’s salary for Avengers: Endgame. Yes, you read that right! For those who aren’t aware, RDJ was reportedly paid $20 million for his role in Endgame, which equals around 168 crores.

Compared with Robert Downey Jr’s 168 crores, Thalapathy Vijay’s salary for The Greatest Of All Time is 19% higher, which is truly exciting. However, one needs to consider the fact that, unlike Vijay, RDJ had an 8 percent back-end deal with the makers, which earned him a total income of $75 million (630 crores) from Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time is said to be Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film before he joins politics. He’ll be next seen in a film helmed by H Vinoth, which marks Vijay’s 69th film, and it carries the working title ‘Thalapathy 69.’ If reports are to be believed, the Kollywood superstar will be charging a bomb 250 crores for it.

