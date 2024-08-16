Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his next, The Greatest of All Time, which will be released next month. After Leo, the Kollywood superstar will be appearing on the big screen after a gap of almost a year, so there’s excitement among his fans. Also, it’s his second-last film before the political entry. After this, he’ll move to Thalapathy 69, which is his last film. We have been hearing about H Vinoth coming on board to helm it for months, and now, he has officially confirmed the same.

For those who don’t know, earlier this year, Vijay officially announced that he’ll be quitting films and entering full-time politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections in 2026. Before taking this step, he’ll complete the already-committed projects, and reportedly, The Greatest Of All Time and Thalapathy 69 are his pending films.

In a recent awards ceremony, H Vinoth confirmed that he’ll direct Thalapathy 69. He made it clear that the film won’t be agenda-driven, considering Thalapathy Vijay’s highly-anticipated political entry. He said, “This will be a 200 percent Thalapathy film. When I committed to this film, he said that the project should appeal to people of all ages and across the political spectrum. The film wouldn’t be targeting any political leader or a political party. It will be a 100 percent commercial film,” reports Indian Express.

H Vinoth also shared the difference between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay by saying, “Ajith sir is an abstract thinking individual, and Vijay sir is a simple thinking individual.”

For those who don’t know, H Vinoth has worked with Ajith Kumar on three films in the past: Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu. Let’s see how his chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay turns out.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 69 will be made on a huge scale, and reportedly, Vijay is charging a staggering 200 crores for it.

