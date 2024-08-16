Demonte Colony 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Arulnithi's Film Beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Record In Tamil Nadu; Grosses Over 5 Crore Globally

Demonte Colony 2 – Vengeance Of The Unholy had a strong opening at the box office. Released on August 15th, India’s Independence Day, the film faced a clash with Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. Despite the competition, the horror film’s box office collections have been commendable. Keep reading to find out more!

The first installment of Demonte Colony was released in 2015. Made on a budget of 2 crore, the film grossed 17 crore at the box office, emerging as a highly profitable venture. Following this success, the makers decided to produce a second installment.

Initially, the sequel was to be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu’s assistant. However, after Gnanamuthu’s Vikram-starrer Cobra faced a significant failure, he decided to direct Demonte Colony 2 himself to recover from the setback. The film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Archana Ravichandran in key roles.

Demonte Colony 2 vs. Thangalaan

On its first day, Demonte Colony 2 was released in fewer theatres compared to Thangalaan. Despite this, the film received positive reviews, which led to an increase in the number of shows from the second day onwards.

Demonte Colony 2 Beats Lal Salaam’s Record

Demonte Colony 2 set a new record at the box office by grossing 2.76 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on the first day, surpassing the Day 1 record of Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which had collected 2.73 crore in the state.

Demonte Colony 2’s Day 1 Box Office Collections

On its opening day, Demonte Colony 2 earned 3.55 crore in net collections across India. Overseas, the film grossed 1 crore, bringing its worldwide total to 5.20 crore, including a 4.20 crore gross from India.

The movie is expected to gain momentum over the weekend due to an increase in shows.

