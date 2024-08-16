Ram Pothineni took a brave decision to battle almost 7 biggies on Independence Day with his film Double iSmart at the box office. And the opening collection of this sci-fi action thriller proves that this was a good decision. Marking the debut of Sanjay Dutt in Tollywood, the film managed to enter the top 5 biggest Tollywood openers of 2024.

Double iSmart Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Puri Jagannadh’s science fiction film collected around 7.35 crore at the box office. This is one of the biggest openings of Telugu Cinema this year. Meanwhile, it earned 2 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to 10.35 crore.

However, Double iSmart, which is a sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, could not beat the opening of the first film of the franchise. A possible reason could be the Independence Day clash, but decent word of mouth assures a better weekend on the cards!

Double iSmart VS iSmart Shankar

While the sequel opened at 7.35 crore in India, iSmart Shankar earned 12.70 crore on the opening day. The sequel opened with 40% lesser box office earnings despite the film franchise welcoming Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist!

Kicks Ravi Teja’s Eagle Out Of Top 5

Despite collecting less than the first part on the opening, Ram Pothineni‘s film has managed to push Ravi Teja’s Eagle out of the list of top 5 Telugu openers of 2024. In fact, Kavya Thapar stars in both films, and she just maintains her dominance in the fifth spot.

Here are the top 5 biggest openers of Tollywood in 2024

Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Guntur Kaaram: 42 crore HanuMan : 12.55 crore Tillu Square: 11.20 crore Double iSmart: 7.35 crore

About Double iSmart

Rated 5.8 on IMDb, and starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar, the official synopsis of this Puri Jagannadh film says, “When a dead police officer’s memories are transplanted to his brain, an assassin assists the authorities.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thangalaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Pa Ranjith & Vikram Together Dethrone Dhanush Claiming The Spot For Third Highest Opener Of Kollywood In 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News