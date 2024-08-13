Puri Jagannadh's High-Stakes Gamble! Settling 6 Crore Claim From Liger Failure Before Double Ismart’s Big Independence Day Release

Ahead of the release of Double iSmart, director Puri Jagannadh is set to address the fallout from his previous film, Liger. Double iSmart, a highly anticipated commercial film and spiritual sequel to iSmart Shankar (2019), stars Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, and Sanjay Dutt. It is scheduled for a grand release on Independence Day.

In a pre-release event held in Hyderabad, Puri Jagannadh, along with the film’s main cast and crew, discussed the movie’s journey. During the event, Puri recounted a conversation with writer Vijayendra Prasad after Liger’s disappointing performance. Puri shared that Vijayendra Prasad had encouraged him to present the script of his next project for feedback. Moved by this support, Puri approached Double iSmart with renewed dedication and discipline.

Puri acknowledged that significant effort went into making Double iSmart, and he expressed hope that the film’s success would compensate for the previous setback.

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, was a significant box office letdown. Although the film was anticipated as a major Pan-India release, it failed to deliver and underperformed at the box office. This setback has had a considerable impact on director Puri Jagannadh. As his upcoming film, Double iSmart, prepares for its August 15th release, distributors and exhibitors are now demanding compensation for Liger’s failure, with the amount currently set at 6 crore.

Although Puri initially agreed to pay compensation, he later reneged on his commitment, causing frustration among the involved parties. This led to a strike and heightened tensions. With Double iSmart’s release imminent, Puri has agreed to settle the compensation claim of 6 crores, which is expected to resolve the issues surrounding Liger and clear the path for his upcoming film.

Double iSmart’s theatrical rights have been acquired by Prime Show Entertainments for 54 crores, a deal that many consider reasonable. If the film receives positive reviews, it could approach 100 crores at the box office. However, given Puri’s recent track record and the competition from Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan, the film’s success remains uncertain. The industry and fans are eagerly waiting to see how this new release fares.

