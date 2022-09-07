Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s dream project Liger has doomed at the box office and how. Ever since the film was announced, all eyes were on its release, especially the anticipation was high when no Bollywood film worked at the box office after Kartik Aaryan’s superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, it has turned out to be the biggest disaster of 2022 leaving everyone disappointed.

Reportedly, it is also being said that owing to Liger’s failure, Puri and Vijay’s upcoming next Jana Gana Mana has also been shelved. But looks like that wasn’t enough!

The problems for Puri Jagannadh don’t seem to end as after giving up on his other dream project Gana Jana Mana, the filmmaker will have to give up on his house too. Yes, you heard that right! According to the latest reports, Puri might vacate his mansion in Mumbai and shift back to Hyderabad.

Reportedly, Puri stays in a luxurious sea-facing rented mansion which costs him 10 lakh per month. The bungalow is situated at the Jubilee Hills area, reports Gulte.com.

Liger has reportedly enjoyed a huge profit of 70 crore+ despite the box office failure. After being made at a cost of 100 crore, its theatrical rights and non-theatrical rights were sold at 90 crore and 85 crore+ respectively.

Earlier, we reported that Vijay Deverakonda has returned a handsome amount from his salary to the producers of Liger. While Vijay reportedly charged 20 crore and he returned around 6 crore to the makers. On the other hand, Jana Gana Mana was shelved while the shoot for the film was on.

Coming back, there’s no confirmation on the same. You tell us, what are your thoughts on Puri Jagannadh shifting back to Hyderabad and leaving his Mumbai mansion? Do let us know.

