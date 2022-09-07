Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is making it to the news for all the negative reasons lately. After the box office failure, we heard that Vijay’s upcoming film with director Puri Jagannadh reportedly got shelved. Then yesterday, it was about distributors making a shocking claim about the profits made by the makers. Now, the latest is KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s name getting linked to the film for a not-so-good reason. Scroll below to know what’s the matter.

Puri’s latest release featuring the Arjun Reddy actor has now found itself getting dragged into political drama. It was yesterday, that a Telangana Congress leader, Bakka Judson made shocking allegations against Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s daughter, Kavitha. As per him, Kavitha’s black money has been used in making Vijay’s first-ever pan-India film.

Speaking about the matter, Bakka Judson said, “Kavitha has invested in the Pan India film ‘Liger’ which came in the Vijay Devarakonda – Puri Jagannath combination. This film has a huge cast including world boxing champion Mike Tyson. The producers spared no expense and made the film huge. Who spent so many crores on Vijay and Puri Jagannath’s film even if there are no hits? Who has such courage? Recently Kalvakuntla Kavitha had a meeting with Tollywood top producers and gave orders to make Pan India films with Vijay Deverakonda. Or? Also, if the movie ‘Liger’ produced with a huge budget is a disaster, who has bare such a loss?” reports Tollywood.net.

“Recently, Kavita invited Vijay Devarakonda to her house and spoke. Kavitha has invested heavily in the movie ‘Liger’ to whiten her black money. This is not just our allegation.. We have complained to ED and CBI to conduct a thorough investigation. In 2017, many movie celebrities were called and questioned in the drug case. It also features Puri Jagannath and Charmi. All of them got a clean chit for years. Since then, Puri and Charmi have developed good relations with Kavitha. Kavitha will produce their films with her close friend Black money. That’s why no one cares even if Liger flops,” Judson added.

This is a serious allegation made against the Liger makers and Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Let’s see how they’ll respond.

