Sandeep Reddy Vanga is undoubtedly one of the most exciting filmmakers in the country right now. You can hate him or you can love him, but you can’t ignore him! Due to his blunt views and slightly different style of filmmaking, Vanga has often found himself in controversy. Recently, his alleged cryptic dig at Deepika Padukone fetched mixed reactions, but one thing is for sure: whenever he comes up with his Spirit, there will be a blast at the box office.

In the last few weeks, a lot has been heard and discussed about Deepika Padukone leaving Spirit. Reportedly, she was locked to play the female lead opposite Prabhas, but things didn’t fall into place. After this, the director also took an alleged dig at the actress over ‘PR’ games. Amid this, his next with Prabhas has grabbed enough attention from the media, and it has now become one of the most anticipated Indian films.

Three successes and no flops in the career of 8 years!

With Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is likely to hit it out of the park and score massive numbers at the Indian box office. It is expected to keep the director’s winning streak intact, which was started in 2017. For those who don’t know, Vanga started his career as a director in 2017. His first directorial venture was Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. It was a big success, earning around 32 crore net at the Indian box office.

After the debut success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga entered Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, an official remake of his own Arjun Reddy. Released in 2019, the film was a blockbuster at the Indian box office with impressive earnings of 278.24 crore net. His third film was Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Released in 2023, the action drama turned out to be an all-time blockbuster with a sum of 554 crore net.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set for a major box office milestone with Spirit!

As we can see, Vanga has directed only three films in his eight-year career, and all of them have been highly successful. So, his success ratio is 100%, which is outstanding. With Spirit, he is likely to score his fourth consecutive success, but more than that, he is going to cross the milestone of 1000 crore net at the Indian box office.

Right now, the cumulative total of Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands at 864.24 crore net. So, with Spirit, he needs 135.76 crores more to hit the 1000 crore mark. Considering the hype, the Prabhas starrer will earn this sum within a couple of days. So, Vanga is ready to achieve a significant milestone in his career.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films at the Indian box office:

Arjun Reddy – 32 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Animal – 554 crores

