Deepika Padukone has given years of her hard work to Indian cinema. She’s one of the most bankable actresses today. Unfortunately, we’ve failed her during the most beautiful phase of her personal life—motherhood! While the actress may be dealing with postpartum and a thousand other changes, there has been unnecessary negativity spreading all over due to her confirmed exit from Spirit and ‘false’ dropout from Kalki 2. We truly believe she deserves better!

Why did Deepika Padukone walk out of Spirit?

Latest rumors suggest Deepika Padukone demanded 25 crores as an upfront fee for her role in Spirit. That’s not it; she also reportedly wanted a 10% profit share in Prabhas co-starrer. Things went upside down as she allegedly asked for a 6-hour working day since she is a new mom – which is a ‘hot’ topic of discussion, though I still fail to understand why! Her “demands” did not go well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which led to their rumored fallout.

Shortly after, Deepika was accused of leaking the script of Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga allegedly took an indirect dig at the actress on X, questioning her feminism. He also accused her of pulling down a younger actress. For the unversed, Tripti Dimri is now finalised as the leading woman in Spirit.

Has Deepika Padukone been dropped out of Kalki 2?

Since the last few days, reports also claim Deepika has been ousted from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Gossip mill claims she had a fallout with her leading hero, Prabhas. This isn’t the first time the actress is facing negativity around her Kalki 2 role. Earlier, rumors suggested that her role in Nag Ashwin’s directorial may be axed as she’s busy with motherhood, which could lead to production delays. The good part is – all of it is baseless! Sad part? We’re so consumed by the gossips that it almost feels true.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE DESERVES BETTER!

No, this isn’t an article about feminism. Let’s put it plain and simple, did we all not support Shah Rukh Khan after the Zero debacle? Aren’t we secretly hoping Sitaare Zameen Par turns the tables for superstar Aamir Khan?

Ironically, Deepika Padukone has proved her acting chops and script choices time and again. Recent blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD are the proof of it. So, while an actress has given it all while she could, does she not deserve basic human support when in need?

Actors like Salman Khan refuse retakes. Akshay Kumar also has limited working hours and the entire crew shoots per his convenience, which is often talked about during every promotion. Shah Rukh Khan prefers the late night hours. Why is it such a big issue if an actress wants to do quality work and wrap up in 6 hours each day, that too because she has a baby to take care of?

DP is currently facing unnecessary drama and I truly believe she deserves the ‘A’ level of treatment. And by that, I mean – the AA22xA6 level of treatment!

Deepika Padukone confirmed for AA22xA6

A while ago, producers Sun Pictures confirmed Deepika Padukone as the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun in AA22xA6. If she was that difficult of an actor to work with, we believe Atlee would not have agreed to finalize her since they already worked together in Jawan? It’s just sad that negativity sells today!

The announcement video features Deepika Padukone in a script-reading session with Atlee. By the end of the video, she also shoots for a fierce look on a fake horse in a studio. That’s a hint enough that her role would be a meaty one. That’s what we expect today – worthy characters, good content over women objectification, and eye-candy scenarios.

Deepika deserves better, and we’re glad Atlee found the gem! Now, we certainly cannot wait to see her alongside Allu Arjun. How about you?

