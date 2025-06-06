Deepika Padukone’s professional choices have once again become the talk of the town. After it was reported that she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, new buzz suggests that she might also be dropped from the much-awaited sequel Kalki 2. And just like Spirit, the reason appears to be her post-motherhood work hour demands.

Reports Say Shorter Work Hours Causing Issues

According to a report shared by the Instagram page Bollywood.mobi, Deepika’s request for fewer working hours is reportedly creating trouble on the sets of Kalki 2. Due to this, the filmmakers are considering either cutting down her screen time or completely removing her from the project. However, there has been no official word from the team yet.

This situation comes shortly after Deepika Padukone was dropped from Spirit. As per multiple reports, she had asked for an eight-hour work schedule, a big paycheck, and even a share of the film’s profits. These demands didn’t go down well with the director, and her exit followed. The director even made a strong post on social media, expressing his disappointment without naming anyone. Soon after, actress Triptii Dimri was announced as the new lead in Spirit.

Kalki 2 Faces Delays As Fans Wait For Confirmation

Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, is already facing delays because lead actor Prabhas is busy with other projects like The Raja Saab and Fauji. The production team reportedly does not have dates to resume filming for the next few months, making things even more complicated. (via 123Telugu)

The first part, Kalki 2898 AD, was released in June 2024 and was a big hit. It starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. It was directed by Nag Ashwin and made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore.

Deepika recently became a mother to baby Dua and is now focusing on balancing her personal life with her film career. Her decision to ask for shorter working hours has started discussions in the industry, with some calling it a much-needed change.

While Deepika’s fans are waiting for a clear update about her role in Kalki 2, it’s clear she is trying to set boundaries and focus on both her career and family.

