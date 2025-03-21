After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been eagerly waiting for news of its highly anticipated sequel. Now, director Nag Ashwin has finally given an exciting update about Kalki 2. He confirmed that the film is in the works and will soon go on the floor. With Prabhas playing a crucial role in this futuristic sci-fi epic, expectations are sky-high for the next chapter of this cinematic spectacle.

Nag Ashwin Confirms Kalki 2, Shooting to Begin Soon

In a recent media interaction during the 10th-anniversary celebration of his debut film Yevade Subramanyam, Ashwin revealed that the team is actively preparing for the sequel. While he didn’t disclose too many details, he did mention that the shooting is expected to commence by December 2025.

Additionally, he addressed feedback regarding Prabhas‘ limited screen time in the first installment. Ashwin explained that while ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ focused on world-building and establishing backstories for characters like Sumati and Ashwatthama. Describing the scenario, he said, “The second part will have more of Prabhas, as it will be majorly centered around the Karna and Ashwatthama characters.”

With a record-breaking box office collection of over Rs 1042 crore, Kalki 2898 AD proved to be a cinematic marvel. If the sequel successfully builds upon the foundation of the first film, it could set even bigger benchmarks.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

The announcement has fueled anticipation among fans, who eagerly wait to see Prabhas play the main role in the sequel. The first part of the film was out in June 2024 and proved a big box-office hit. Although the official release date has not been revealed yet, the fans are expecting Kalki 2 to be released sometime between late 2026 and early 2027.

With Nag Ashwin’s direction and Prabhas’ strong screen presence, the sequel might turn out to be a larger hit than its original.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Movie

Besides Kalki 2, Prabhas is preparing for his next film, The Raja Saab. Previously the film was set to release on April 10, 2025. But as per the latest buzz, the film is likely to be delayed for several reasons. Now, it is expected to shift to mid-August 2025.

Along with Prabhas, the horror comedy features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Over Anti-Hindi Stand, “Don’t Dub Tamil Films To Hindi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News