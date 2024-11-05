Teja Sajja is one of the young actors in the film industry who is enjoying great fame. The young hero recently achieved a blockbuster. He scored a hit with HanuMan. After this success, the makers are confident they will produce more pan-Indian films with him. Now, we have an exciting project titled Mirai. Nidhhi Agerwal is the latest addition to the film.

Exciting updates regarding the cast have recently emerged. Ritika Nayak has been confirmed to play the heroine. There are also strong rumors that Nidhi Agarwal will be in the film. Nidhhi Agerwal is famous for her performance in iSmart Shankar. The actress is currently busy with Pawan Kalyan’s Harihara Veeramallu and Raja Saab, which are starring Prabhas.

Nidhhi Agerwal will appear in a particular song in Mirai, a special highlight in the film. There is a big buzz around the song now. For the first time, Teja is acting along with Niddhi.

Shortly after the success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja announced Mirai to capitalize on the momentum. He has announced this and released glimpses of the film, which promises an intriguing storyline, much like HanuMan. The film is currently in full swing, with most of its shooting set to occur abroad, as confirmed by the makers.

Another noteworthy aspect of Mirai is the return of Manchu Manoj. He has been away from the film scene for a while. He is set to make a comeback as the film’s villain. The glimpses of Manoj’s character have already piqued the audience’s interest.

TG Vishwa Prasad produces the film under the Peoples Media Factory banner. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The official release date is April 18, 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year.

