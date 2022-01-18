We have often heard about some weird conditions being put in movie contracts. The latest we hear is about Nidhhi Agerwal, who had to sign a weird clause before coming on board for Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael.

For the unversed, Nidhhi made her filmy debut with Munna Michael in 2017. The film also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. Although the film was a dismal affair at the box office, Nidhhi did earn fans with her bindaas attitude. Recently, she opened up about being made to sign a no-dating clause for the film.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan about signing the no-dating clause, Nidhhi Agerwal said, “I did. But clearly, I am not very good at reading contracts and signing them like I explained to you before, but yeah, I did.” When asked if she had any problem with it, the actress said, “I just didn’t even care. I was so happy that I have gotten a film. I was like, ‘Wow, I have become a heroine.’ I didn’t care about anything. For me, just the fact that I have gotten my film was everything.”

Interestingly, for the same film, Tiger Shroff wasn’t asked to sign any such clause. However, producer Viki Rajani had explained it while talking to Mid-Day.

Viki had said, “Tiger is already a star while this is Niddhi’s launch film. She is a bright girl and we don’t want her to get distracted. Sabbir (Khan, director) and I have seen real potential in her and this will do her good.”

Post Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal went on to act in several Tamil and Telugu films. She starrer in Mr. Majnu, iSmart Shankar, and other films.

