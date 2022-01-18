Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and this is all thanks to her hard work and talent. With stellar performances in films like Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Heropanti, Luka Chuppi, and more, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. But her journey to reach here wasn’t an easy one.

Advertisement

In a recent chat, the actress opened up about her fair shares of ups and downs, including being body-shamed several times during the start of her career. Also revealing how she dealt with it, read on to know all the actress said.

Advertisement

While recently interacting with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti Sanon opened up about being body-shamed during the initial days of her career. The Luka Chuppi actor said, “There have been times when I was told to line my lips to make it look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile.”

So how did she deal with these comments? Well, Kriti Sanon said, “So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll.”

In the same conversation, the Raabta actress also talked about incidents where she was asked to change her body features. The Mimi actress said, “People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo’.”

Kriti Sanon continued, “I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that and heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in.”

Before signing off, she also revealed that people will say random things but you have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has several films in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Adipurush – co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Prabhas, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: RRR Is Reportedly Eyeing Eid 2022, To Face Tiger Shroff & Ajay Devgn’s Biggies In A Three-Way Clash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube