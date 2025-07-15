The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane confronting Damian about his feelings for Lily. The two sat for a drink, and the latter was worried if he was being poisoned. On the other hand, Amanda struck a deal while Phyllis found herself in quite a dangerous situation back in France.

A murder has happened, and everyone is a suspect until further notice. The doubts are sky high, and so are the allegations. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 15, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nick devising an escape plan. It has been too long since the Genoa City residents have been stuck in France. To make matters worse, the murder of Damian has taken a dark turn. Is that why Nick is so determined to figure out an escape?

Is he sick of being trapped in Cane’s kingdom? Especially when none of them have any contact with the world without signals or the Internet. Will Nick be able to figure out a way, or is he just as stuck as the rest of them? Meanwhile, Chance investigates a crime. After all, a guest has been killed.

Damian began feeling nauseous after taking a sip of his drink and asked Cane if he was trying to poison him. But what happened seconds later was shocking. Someone waiting in the shadows threw a knife at Damian, and he fell into Cane’s arms. And that’s when Phyllis walked in on the two.

Damian has died from the surprise stabbing, and the crime is about to be investigated now. Every guest is a potential criminal till then. With Chance being the only police officer there, it’s his job to ensure justice is served. Is he going to be successful in finding out the actual culprit? Is it Cane?

Or is the businessman being framed instead? Will Phyllis reveal the truth, or will she strike a deal with Cane for her silence? Lastly, Lily’s world is turned upside down. The news of Damian’s death is bound to disrupt her world. How will she recover from this massive shock? What will she do?

After all, she was getting closer to Damian over the last couple of weeks and even kissed him to give a message to Cane. Is she going to accuse Cane of murdering Damian in her fury? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

