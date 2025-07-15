While the Real Housewives of Miami and Orange County editions are currently being aired on Bravo TV with lots of drama, arguments, laughter, complications, and entertainment, another edition is wrapping up very soon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is airing its three-part reunion right now.

For the unversed, the cast of season 16 consisted of Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, Brit Eady, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Kelli Ferrell, and Porsha Williams. Brit and Kenya did not attend the reunion, while the others joined the host, Andy Cohen. Here’s everything we know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 Reunion: Premiere Dates & What To Expect

The first part of the reunion aired on July 14, 2025, on Bravo TV. According to the description of the first leg of the crazy three-part reunion, “The ladies return to the couch and the shade is in full swing. Porsha reveals shocking details about a newly formed alliance with one of her closest friends.” It continued, “Meanwhile, Angela and Phaedra get into a heated debate and new allegations leave everyone surprised.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Part two of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion is set to air on the network on July 21, 2025. Per the synopsis of the second leg of the event, “As the reunion heats up, Angela doesn’t hold back.”

The description added, “Meanwhile, the spotlight turns to Shamea, as we finally get a larger glimpse into her world as a first-time peach holder.” But that’s not all. “However, things blow up when her fallout with Porsha takes center stage,” the second part concludes, causing some major drama.

The third and final part of the reunion will air on July 28, 2025, on Bravo. It will feature “Porsha and Shamea hit a breaking point. Drew takes a moment to reflect on her growths and missteps while the men join the mix,” referring to the boyfriends and the husbands chiming in with their opinions.

And to end things for the season, “Charles, aka The Enforcer, makes his presence known, delivering unfiltered truths that shake the room.” While Kenya and Brit did not attend the reunion after the controversy between them, Kenya can still be a part of the future seasons of RHOA.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Brit Eady Announces Exit, While Rumors About Nene Leakes Joining Season 17 Make Rounds

On the other hand, Brit Eady recently announced her departure from the reality series. Fans hope to see Kenya back in the mix with popular alum Nene Leakes potentially returning for season 17. While nothing has been confirmed, Nene has shown interest in joining the next season of the show.

Nene Leakes returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta S17 🍑 #RHOA #neneleakes pic.twitter.com/yrtCOs9DnB — ALL STARS OF BRAVO (@Allstarsofbravo) July 7, 2025

