The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor forcing Cane to put his cards on the table. Meanwhile, Nikki and Jack compared notes. Michael and Lauren joined the festivities a little late and Abby had a Chance encounter when the two exes met while on the way to France.

The aftermath is about to be exciting, intriguing and full of planning and plotting. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 15, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and popular daytime drama series that revolves around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 25, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Amanda running interference for Phyllis. Cane was having a conversation with the former when the latter interrupted and claimed to never underestimate him if he trusted her and listened to her offer. Phyllis wants Cane to invest in her startup company.

She wouldn’t even mind leading Chancellor if Cane managed to get it from Nikki and Victor. When Amanda runs interference for Phyllis, will she be able to help her friend convicine Cane? Or will he refuse to become the ally Phyllis desperately wants? Up next, Adam and Chelsea do some digging.

The two have been bickering and acting out since they got back together due to their son Connor. Adam does not want to follow the orders Victor gave him against Billy. Is that why he is digging some dirt on Aristotle Dumas with Chelsea? Since that could be something Victor focuses on?

After all, Adam doesn’t know Cane is Dumas since he wasn’t in France but when he finds some intel and rushes to the country, what info does he have on Cane? Will his trip be wasted when he finds out that everyone already knows Dumas is Cane? Or is this information about something more?

And lastly, Lily leans on Damian. It has been hard for her to deal with the fact that Cane is back in her life after six long years. Lily’s world has been rocked because this was not what she was expecting. This is the man she was once happily married to and he is also the father of their two children.

Now, he has become a billionaire in the six years apart and has been using the Dumas name to stay under the radar. His identity was a secret that not many knew about, not even Lily or their kids. Lily is taking time to process and accept this information. Is this why she is leaning on Damian now?

