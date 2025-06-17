The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor revealing details about Dumas. On the other hand, Chelsea made a confession while Nate put Holden on notice. It’s time for the big reveal this week and Dumas is going to unveil his real identity after months of anonymity and secrecy.

Avid watchers of the soap opera have some exciting scenes and episodes on the cards with characters in France to finally meet the business figure. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 17, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor helping Nikki make the best of a bad situation. This week is an exciting change of pace for regular viewers of the soap opera. Many key players of Genoa City have reached France, and there is shimmering excitement and even some worry in the air.

New sets, new refreshing outfits and the cast getting together for a crucial storyline, this week is about to be spicy. First, Victor is set to help his wife Nikki navigate a situation she might have to face. As per rumors, Dumas has his eye on Chancellor and that is a big issue for Nikki who runs it.

Since she is the one in charge and the company is hers to take care of, it puts Nikki at risk and Victor cannot have that. How will he make sure the issue does not take root? On the other hand, Billy puts his plan in motion. He is positive about making sure nothing goes wrong this time around.

He has a plan, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen. When Billy puts his plan into motion, will it be successful, or is he about to face another setback? Is it a twist on the cards, or will things run smoothly? Will Sally have something to say? Or is she happy with what he is up to?

And lastly, Phyllis makes herself at home. Just like Billy, she also has a plan up her sleeve, and she is on a mission to make it happen. Phyllis did everything she could to ensure she was present at the unveiling party. But will she be able to pull off a win? Or is trouble brewing on the horizon for her?

Will the identity of Dumas change the course of all those present at the classy party in France? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

