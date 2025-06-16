Summer is here and so are some exciting new films and series. But the soap operas are not far behind either. The Young and the Restless has an exciting slate of storylines on the way for the season including business wars, marriage turmoil, new romances as well as worrisome behavior. Here’s what Josh Griffith, the head writer of the daytime drama, revealed.

The Young & The Restless: Head Writer On Summer Storylines Of Daytime Drama

During a conversation with Soaps, he shared some insight on what stories will be at the forefront the coming few months. The most important storyline at the moment is Aristotle Dumas. The business figure has been the talk of the town and it’s finally time to unveil who he truly is in France of all places.

“We found exactly the right person for the role,” Josh claimed. For those unversed, Billy Flynn has been cast on the show and while his role has not been disclosed, fans believe he is the one who will play Dumas. “It’s going to be a literal maze of mystery, suspense and romance,” the writer shared.

He added that the Dumas reveal will be “right at the center of a beautiful backdrop of the French Riviera.” His entry will also lead to some friction with Victor Newman. “Dumas will find himself wondering if at long last he’s met his match,” Josh mused. This will cause Nikki to worry about Victor.

As for Lily, fans were wondering if Damian will be her love interest. “Well, who knows? Maybe it’s Damian, maybe it’s not,” the showrunner teased. Meanwhile, Victor has a deal with Audra. He will fund her business Vibrante in return for her causing trouble between Kyle and Claire’s relationship.

Audra hopes Kyle will fall for her, leading to the end of his romance with Claire. “Remember, Audra is always going to look out for number 1,” Josh stated. As for Claire, fans are wondering if she’ll return to the dark side any time in the future. “wouldn’t that be interesting?” the writer simply asked.

Then there’s Cole who is dealing with a major health crisis. “If something devastating were to happen. I think the impact on Victoria, and especially Claire, would be massive,” Josh pointed out, referring to Victoria’s romance with Cole at the moment and the fact that Cole is also Claire’s father.

“Devon is out to protect his family. There is some deep concern on his part that Dumas is not only targeting the Winterses but many players in Genoa City. He’s going to do whatever he can, to protect his father’s legacy and his family,” Josh explained about Devon’s motives regarding Dumas.

Je also called Billy an opportunist who will look to use Dumas to get back Chancellor instead of seeing the businessman as an enemy. But will he be successful? Only time will tell. As for his romance with Sally, “They are on very solid ground, but she’s going to stand up for herself in a big way.”

Josh expressed that the storyline is fantastic. He also mentioned that Nick and Sharon will reconnect in France, “but they’ve hurt each other so many times” and are “their own worst enemies sometimes.” While this gives hope to fans, it seems the problems between the pair are still far from over.

As for Phyllis, she is healing from the trauma she underwent and “is more focused than we have seen her in a long time.” Josh divulged, “She’s in a position to achieve what she needs to, romantically and professionally.” He also continued, “I think it’s time for Phyllis to get a win on both fronts.”

Josh called Adam and Chelsea “rock solid” though fans will disagree. The two are often called the most boring and forced couple on the soap opera. “Chelsea is at a point where some of that ruthlessness of Adam can rub off on her and some of her old ways can come back,” the head writer hinted.

“They can really work together and cross those lines if they need to, to protect the people they love,” he expressed. Mariah has been dealing with a lot with all the secrets, guilt and trauma despite keeping it under wraps. “The actions she took will create a maelstrom of emotion and confusion.”

Josh concluded that the secret Mariah has been hiding “will threaten everything she has, including her marriage to Tessa.” Will she be able to clean up the mess or is this the end of the road for the married couple?

