The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor driving a hard bargain with Chelsea regarding his orders for Adam against Billy. On the other hand, Kyle received Claire’s blessing for his trip to France to meet Aristotle Dumas. And last but not the least, Audra kept a secret from Nate.

What new drama will happen when most of the people fly to France to meet the business figure in the soap opera? Here’s what fans can expect from the June 13, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show that is based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 13, 2025

The last episode of this week features Devon protecting his family’s legacy. With rumors about Dumas at an all-time high after their open invitation to meet them in France, Devon is ensuring that he does all he can to ensure that the legacy of Winters, his family company, remains very secure.

What will be his goal now that he is focused on securing the future of the company? What actions will be on the list? Especially with Lily flying over to France to test out Dumas. On the other hand, Christine and Danny return home. Now that his tour is on hold, the two have happily come back home.

They stop to get some coffee and are spotted by Daniel, who makes a cute and cheeky comment about their return. How will this reunion between the father and son go? While Danny is not Daniel’s biological father, he is very much his adoptive father. Will the two have a big catch-up session now?

And what has brought Danny and Christine back home? Is it only for a short while, or is more on the horizon? And lastly, Tessa stands her ground with Phyllis. It’s no secret that Phyllis is a busybody who cannot help but insert herself in other people’s business all the time, and it’s exhausting.

And now that Tessa and Daniel are getting closer and spending a lot of time together, Phyllis is especially intrigued by her. After all, she is the mother of Daniel and is snooping into his life as usual. When Tessa holds her ground with Phyllis, what exactly could the two be chatting about?

Is Phyllis being nosy yet again and asking her questions she simply has no business asking? How will Tessa shut her down? Stay tuned to know more.

