The highly congested multi-starrer box office battle this Friday, June 12, has proven to be a tough nut to crack for content-driven films – especially for Governor. However, Manoj Bajpayee’s intensely gripping political financial thriller is trying its best to carve out a steady pace for itself. After opening to a quiet Friday, the film has managed to hold its ground on the first Saturday.

Despite clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Mimoh’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Chinmay D Mandlekar’s film is struggling but maintaining its pace still!

Governor Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Saturday, day 2, June 12, Governor earned in the range of 1.2 – 1.5 crore with overall theater occupancy up to 17% an escalation from previous day’s 15% occupancy. The two-day total of the film stands at 2.3 – 2.6 crore. This brings a sigh of relief, considering the film brought in a standard 1.1 crore on its opening day.

While the political thriller has avoided a Saturday crash, it still requires a massive push to secure a healthy lifetime total. The real test now lies on Sunday. Since financial thrillers rely heavily on word-of-mouth, which is good in this case, Sunday needs to show an aggressive spike to push the opening weekend past the 4-crore mark. Considering the battle it seems a very tough target amidst the Bollywood and the Hollywood releases!

Helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar and rated 7.6 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “The story follows A Ramanan, appointed as RBI Governor during India’s 1990s economic crisis, who must rescue the nation from complete economic breakdown while the entire system works against him.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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