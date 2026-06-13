Imtiaz Ali’s latest drama is finally finding its audience at the box office amidst a four-way clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, horror film Haunted 3D – Echoes Of The Past, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor. Usually, his films are classic slow-burners that rely heavily on word-of-mouth, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, has registered a spectacular jump on its first Saturday.

Despite navigating a brutal, four-way box office battle, early trends for Day 2 (Saturday) suggest the musical romance has witnessed a stellar 60% growth compared to its opening day.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Saturday, day 2, June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned in the range of 1.8 to 2 crore, pushing the overall theater occupancy up to 17%. The two-day total of the film stands at 3 – 3.2 crore.

The significant 60% jump strongly indicates that the target audience is connecting beautifully with the film’s poetic core, fueled by the soul-stirring musical score by AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil.

While a section of the mass audience has drifted toward the horror franchise Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga is successfully carving out its own niche. It has held its ground firmly against other major competitors of the week. But the film would still need to hold its ground over the upcoming week to hit a respectable total.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, and rated 8.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A story of love, longing, and belonging rooted in the Partition-era migration. Examines memory, nostalgia, and emotional ties to home and loved ones, exploring how the past shapes identity and sustains the human spirit across generations.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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