Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Advance Booking Day 1( Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook )

Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed all our expectations at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick is witnessing an earth-shattering response in advance bookings. It is heading for the highest opening day for a Hollywood film in history.

Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Pre-Sales

According to the latest update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered advance booking worth 43.60 crore gross for the opening day in India. It has sold over 4 lakh tickets at the national chains alone, while 1.3 million tickets have been sold on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

That’s not it! The buzz is sky-high for the opening weekend as the pre-sales have crossed 100 crore gross. This is the first-ever time a non-Indian film is witnessing such mind-boggling trends in advance booking. All eyes are now on the early reviews as Zendaya co-starrer releases in 5 languages tomorrow – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Biggest opening for a Hollywood film loading!

Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is now all set to emerge as the highest opening for a Hollywood film at the Indian box office. It is heading for a 60 crore opening, surpassing Avengers: Endgame, which collected 53.10 crore net back in 2019. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to make a record-breaking start.

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 60 crore (predicted) Avengers: Endgame: 53.10 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water: 40 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 31.30 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 27.5 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 21 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 18.20 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 18 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites: 17.33 crore

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