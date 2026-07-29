Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa’s Ishqnama is maintaining a stable hold at the Indian box office. In only 5 days, Arvindr Khaira’s romantic period drama has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Ishqan De Lekhe. It is now the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 report.
Matches the opening day on Tuesday!
According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 80 lakh on day 5. It showcased a 23% jump compared to 65 lakh earned on the first Monday. But the bigger news is the earnings matching the opening day, which also brought in 80 lakh. The positive word of mouth is clearly working in its favor, as it continues a stable run.
The cumulative total in India reaches 4.65 crore. Ishqnama is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. In five days, the makers have recovered 23% of the estimated investments. It must maintain a strong momentum, in order to secure the success verdict.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 80 lakh
- Day 2: 1 crore
- Day 3: 1.4 crore
- Day 4: 65 lakh
- Day 5: 80 lakh
Total: 4.65 crore
Beats Viyaah Kartaare Da
Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira led Viyaah Kartaare Da emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 earlier this year, with its lifetime total of 4.55 crore net. In only five days, Ishqnama has stolen the spot.
Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):
- Carry On Jatta 4: 18.6 crore
- Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore
- Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore
- Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore
- Ishqnama: 4.65 crore
Ishqnama Box Office Day 5 Summary
- Budget: 20 crore
- India net: 4.65 crore
- Budget recovery: 23%
- India gross: 5.48 crore
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