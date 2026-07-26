Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 2 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jayy Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ishqnama arrived in theatres on July 24, 2026. It opened to ravishing reviews with a rating of 9.5 on BookMyShow and 9.6 on IMDb. But the Punjabi period romantic drama showcased limited growth on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Ishqnama Box Office Day 2 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ishqnama collected 95 lakh net on day 2 at the Indian box office. Arvindr Khaira’s directorial witnessed only a 18.75% jump from the opening day of 80 lakh. It is facing competition from Carry On Jatta 4, but Gippy Grewal’s film is almost at the end of its theatrical run, so there’s ample room to grow.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 1.75 crore net. It has achieved mini milestones within two days of its journey. Saurabh Sachdeva’s co-starrer has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Putt Siyapa (1.33 crore) and DSP Dev 2 (1.04 crore). Including taxes, the gross total stands at 2.06 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 80 lakh

Day 2: 95 lakh

Total: 1.75 crore

Ishqnama vs Ikk Kudi Box Office

Back in 2025, Shehnaaz Gill’s Ikk Kudi also made a slow start at the Indian box office. It earned only 12 lakh on its opening day, followed by 19 lakh on the first Saturday. Its two-day total stood at 31 lakh net. In comparison, the latest romantic period drama has made 464% higher collections, which is a good sign.

It is also noted that most Punjabi films, including big releases like Carry On Jatta 4, made underwhelming openings in 2026. In fact, Pollywood is yet to score a hit this year, with the only two successes in the kitty being Ishqan De Lekhe and Rabb Da Radio 3 so far.

Ishqnama Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 1.75 crore

India gross: 2.06 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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