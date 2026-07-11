Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 15 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

There were immense expectations from Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon’s Carry On Jatta 4. Smeep Kang’s directorial became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026, outperforming the other releases. But it will not be able to gain the success tag in its lifetime. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Enters third week on a poor note

Carry On Jatta franchise has achieved milestones at the box office. Unfortunately, the latest installment is far from the success of its predecessors. According to Sacnilk, the latest Punjabi family comedy earned 11 lakh on day 15. It saw a 56% drop in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India has reached 16.61 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 19.59 crore. There was no new release in the Punjabi cinema this Friday, but it is simply disappointing to see Gippy Grewal’s film crash. It is now to be seen whether it can make use of the third weekend boost.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 18 crore

Week 2: 4.24 crore

Day 15: 11 lakh

Total: 16.61 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 budget recovery

Sargun Mehta and Binnu Dhillon co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 20 crore. It has recovered 83.05% of the total investments, but still needs an additional 3.39 crore to enter the safe zone. This now looks like a target out of reach, since the daily collection have dropped to the vicinity of 10 lakh. Unfortunately, Carry On Jatta 3 is heading for a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 16.61 crore

Budget recovery: 83.05%

India gross: 19.59 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 32.09 crore

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