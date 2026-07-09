Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 13 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )



Carry On Jatta 4 emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 a few days ago. But the real test is yet to be passed, as it has not yet achieved its breakeven. Even if it becomes a box office success, Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon starrer will stay far away from Carry On Jatta 3. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

How much has Carry On Jatta 4 earned in India?

There’s no other competition in Punjabi cinema. But the response to Carry On Jatta 4 has remained lukewarm since the beginning. In fact, it is declining at the box office with every passing day. According to Sacnilk, Smeep Kang‘s directorial earned 22 lakh on day 13. It remained lower than the second Monday of 29 lakh.

The total collection at the Indian box office reaches 16.07 crore net after 13 days. Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon’s film is made on a reported budget of 20 crore. It has recovered 80.35% of the total cost. But still needs to earn 3.93 crore to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 65 lakh

Day 9: 84 lakh

Day 10: 1.44 lakh

Day 11: 29 lakh

Day 12: 38 lakh

Day 13: 22 lakh

Total: 16.07 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 vs Carry On Jatta 3

Jaswinder Bhalla‘s Carry On Jatta 3 collected 37.62 crore net in its lifetime at the domestic box office. Smeep Kang’s latest film still needs 134% jump to beat that mark. That would be impossible now, since the daily collection have already dropped to the vicinity of 20 lakh.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 16.07 crore

Budget recovery: 80.35%

India gross: 18.96 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 31.46 crore

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