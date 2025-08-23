Jaswinder Bhalla was more than just a comedian. He was the heartbeat of Punjabi cinema’s comic timing, known for his natural expressions and witty dialogue delivery. Over the years, he became a household name with characters that still make people laugh today. If you want to relive his magic, here are some of his most memorable films. However, it is important to note that this list is based on IMDb rankings based on the movie’s popularity.

9. Carry On Jatta 3 (2023)

Streaming On: JioHotstar, Chaupal

JioHotstar, Chaupal IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The third film in the series brought back the same madcap energy. Bhalla reprises his role as Advocate Dhillon and once again delivers some of the funniest moments. The story revolves around Jass, who falls in love with Meet. However, Meet’s uncle Dilawer has a feud with Jass’ father, Advocate Dhillon. This rivalry makes the alliance nearly impossible. Determined not to give up, Jass ropes in his friends Honey and Goldy to help him out. Their attempts to patch things up only create bigger misunderstandings.

8. Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Director: Amarpreet GS Chhabra

Plot: The story follows Gopi (Gippy Grewal), who lives in Canada with his wife Nikki (Hina Khan) and their naughty son Shinda (Shinda Grewal). Shinda is always up to mischief, and no matter what Gopi does, he cannot control him. So, Gopi takes Shinda back to India to teach his son discipline. He believes that the traditional way of living will make Shinda more responsible. But things do not go as planned. However, it is worth noting that this is the final film of Jaswinder Bhalla before his death.

7. Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi (2023)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The movie revolves around a man, Happy, who is eager to marry his love, Pooja. But Happy’s family insists on dowry and specifically demands a car. The trouble starts when, before the wedding morning, the brand-new car is totaled in an accident. The entire family scrambles to hide the wrecked vehicle from Pooja’s side while juggling escalating confusion, panic, and homegrown solutions. Jaswinder Bhalla plays Labh Singh Heera, the father. His timing and comic energy amplify the absurdity and keep the laughs coming.

6. Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme (2021)

Streaming On: ZEE5

ZEE5 IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: Kenny Chhabra

Plot: Niranjan Singh (Jaswinder Bhalla) and Satwant Kaur are a devoted older couple living in a village near Mohali, Punjab. They raised four sons with love, but now every son is busy with their own life and hardly ever visits them. So, the couple decided to have one more child at an older age. When their four grown-up sons get wind of their parents’ plan, they panic. Each son hatches his own scheme to stop this new addition.

5. Ashke (2018)

Streaming On: YouTube

YouTube IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Amberdeep Singh

Plot: The Punjabi drama revolves around Pamma, a man living in Canada with his sister and her family. In his younger days, Pamma was a star Bhangra dancer at Khalsa College in Amritsar, but over the years, he lost touch with his passion. One day, his nephew Ekam finds out about his hidden talent and encourages him to start teaching Bhangra again. Slowly, Pamma gets involved with a local Bhangra team and begins to relive his old energy and confidence. During this journey, he also crosses paths with Jiya, his college love, which brings back old memories and emotions. Jaswinder Bhalla plays Pritam Singh Pandori, a supporting role that adds humor and warmth to the story.

4. Mel Karade Rabba (2010)

Streaming On: ZEE5

ZEE5 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: Navaniat Singh

Plot: The story is about Rajveer (Jimmy Shergill), a bold and confident student who falls in love with Seerat (Neeru Bajwa). But winning her heart is difficult because another student, Nihaal (Gippy Grewal), also likes her. The film shows a rivalry between Rajveer and Nihaal. Both try different ways to impress Seerat, which leads to many fights, pranks, and clashes on campus. Jaswinder Bhalla plays Rajveer’s uncle, adding humor and light-hearted moments to the film. His presence makes the story more enjoyable and balances the intense rivalry with comedy.

3. Mr. & Mrs. 420 (2014)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Ksshitij Chaudhary

Plot: It tells the story of four friends named Deputy, Jass, Palli, and Babbu who disguise themselves to find a place to live. With their limited budget, they could only find houses that allowed married couples. So, they convince Babu and Deputy to play their wives’ roles to get a room on rent. This disguise creates a series of funny and chaotic situations inside the house. Jaswinder Bhalla brought his trademark humor into the mix, making every scene he appeared in funnier. The film’s success showed once again why he was considered the king of Punjabi comedy.

2. Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Anurag Singh

Plot: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa reprised their roles from the first part, while Jaswinder Bhalla appeared as Inspector Joginder Singh. The story revolves around the love story of two very different individuals, Jatt and Juliet. The guy is a mischievous Punjabi, while the girl represents the modern-day Punjabi woman. Their paths cross on their way to Canada, leading to a quirky and entertaining romance.

1. Carry On Jatta (2012)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 (Source: IMDb)

8.3/10 (Source: IMDb) Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The story follows Jass (Gippy Grewal), who falls in love with Mahie (Mahie Gill) at a wedding. Mahie, however, has one condition: she will only marry an orphan. So, Jass hides the fact that he lives with his parents. He secretly marries Mahie but keeps it under wraps. This creates a chain of lies and misunderstandings. His friend Honey (Gurpreet Ghuggi) helps him juggle the situation, but things get entirely out of control when Advocate Dhillon (Jaswinder Bhalla) gets involved.

