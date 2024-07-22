Jatt & Juliet 3 has rewritten box office history, becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time! The beloved rom-com, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has captivated audiences worldwide, shattering records and leaving a trail of love and laughter in its wake. Keep reading to know more!

Jatt & Juliet 3’s Box Office Collections Breakdown Week-wise

Jatt & Juliet 3’s dominance began in its opening week when it raked in a phenomenal 28.33 crore gross in India alone. The momentum continued throughout its theatrical run, with strong second and third weeks, with 10.04 crore gross and 4.80 crore gross, respectively.

The international market also embraced the film, contributing a staggering 41.28 crore in the first week, followed by 12.67 crore and 4.52 crore in the subsequent weeks.

Jatt & Juliet 3’s worldwide gross surpasses 100 crore mark

As per official numbers shared by White Hill Studios, by the end of its third week, Jatt & Juliet 3 had accumulated a staggering gross of 101.64 crore worldwide. The love story resonated with audiences over the fourth weekend, adding another 2 crore globally (early estimates).

This phenomenal feat pushed the film’s total gross collection to a record-breaking 103.64 crore in just 25 days.

Jatt & Juliet 3 is shattering records across the board

Jatt & Juliet 3’s success isn’t limited to its overall gross. The film has also dethroned previous champions to claim the top spot on two prestigious lists:

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide): Jatt & Juliet 3 now sits proudly at the number one position, surpassing Carry On Jatta 3’s previous record of 102.69 crore .

. Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections): Jatt & Juliet 3 reigns supreme domestically, with a collection of 44.37 crore, surpassing Carry On Jatta 3’s previous record of 42.50 crore.

A Look at Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide)

Jatt & Juliet 3: 103.64 crore Carry On Jatta 3: 102.69 crore Mastaney: 86.26 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 59.63 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: 54.62 crore Shadaa: 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

A Look at Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

Jatt & Juliet 3: 44.37 crore Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Shadaa: 34.44 crore Mastaney: 28.00 crore Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

Jatt & Juliet 3’s record-breaking run is a testament to the enduring appeal of Punjabi cinema. The film’s blend of romance, comedy, and cultural connection has resonated with audiences not only in India but also across the globe. With its exceptional performances, heartwarming story, and box office success, Jatt & Juliet 3 has undoubtedly cemented its place in Punjabi cinematic history.

