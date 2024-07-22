It was another weekend for Kalki 2898 AD, which witnessed tremendous growth and exceeded all expectations. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is simply unstoppable and is leading from the front. As per the latest development, the magnum opus is aiming to enter the 300 crore club with its Hindi version, and in the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR (Hindi) at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Thanks to Baahubali’s phenomenal success, Prabhas has established himself as a strong force in the Hindi belt. At present, he enjoys a larger following than several Bollywood stars, and even without proper promotion, his releases are attracting impressive footfalls. The Hindi version of his latest dystopian sci-fi has already surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in footfalls, which clearly speaks about the actor’s dominance.

Coming to the collection update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) witnessed massive growth during the fourth weekend. Yesterday, it added a whopping 5.25 crores (estimates), taking the tally to a staggering 278.10 crores net at the Indian box office after 25 days. With this, the film has successfully surpassed RRR (Hindi). For the unversed, the Hindi version of RRR did a business of 277 crores net.

So, Kalki 2898 AD has now become the third highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) is at the top with 511 crores net, and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is in second position with 434.62 crores net.

Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 278.10 crores RRR – 277 crores 2.0 – 188 crores Salaar – 152 crores Saaho – 149 crores Adipurush – 147 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores Pushpa – 106 crores

From here, the Prabhas starrer has a chance of entering the 300-crore club if it holds on well during weekdays and shows a massive jump during upcoming weekends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

