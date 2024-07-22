Kalki 2898 AD has entered its fourth week but is still refusing to slow down. The film is minting impressive moolah at the Indian box office despite new releases, which helped it successfully enter the 600 crore club. On a personal level, Prabhas has immensely benefitted from this biggie as he has finally managed to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s domestic collection in the post-COVID era. Keep reading to know more!

After the historic success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas struggled to find his form and deliver the success of his stature. Finally, he made a comeback with last year’s Salaar and took it a notch higher with his latest dystopian sci-fi biggie. Earlier, he successfully crossed the 1000 crore mark, and now, he has emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian actor post-COVID.

With last year’s smashing comeback, Shah Rukh Khan amassed a staggering domestic collection of 1415.64 crores (Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Jawan’s 640.42 crores, and Dunki’s 232 crores). Before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Shah Rukh was the highest-grossing Indian actor in the post-pandemic era, but now, he has slipped to third place.

With Radhe Shyam’s 105 crores, Adipurush’s 289 crores, Salaar’s 407 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD’s 621.95 crores, Prabhas has accumulated a post-COVID collection of 1422.95 crores at the Indian box office. So, he has successfully surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s 1415.64 crores to become the second highest-grossing actor.

Deepika Padukone is ruling at the top as the highest-grossing Indian actor post-COVID, with a domestic collection of a whopping 1482.17 crores. It includes 83’s 102 crores, Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Fighter’s 215 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD’s 621.95 crores.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Indian actors post-COVID (domestic net collection):

Deepika Padukone – 1482.17 crores Prabhas – 1422.95 crores Shah Rukh Khan – 1415.64 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

