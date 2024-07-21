Kalki 2898 AD will always be a very special film for Deepika Padukone. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has helped her achieve many milestones at the box office. Now, with the worldwide collections crossing 1000 crores gross, she has become the only Indian actress to have two films in the 1000 crore club. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Previously, Deepika became the only actress to have added 1000 crore+ box office collections in the post-pandemic era. She was also the third Indian actor to achieve that mark after Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Prabhas has recently unlocked that milestone, and his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Amitabh Bachchan will soon enter the coveted club, too.

Deepika Padukone Has Two Films In 1000 Crore Club

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster comeback to Bollywood after the Zero (2018) debacle. Who better than his favorite co-star, Deepika Padukone, to join him in attracting footfalls and creating records at the box office? The Siddharth Anand directorial raked in 1060.43 crores gross in its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

Kalki 2898 AD is the latest Indian film to enter the 1000 crore club with exact collections of 1001.36 crores after 24 days. Deepika Padukone plays the female lead alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others.

Deepika creates history!

With Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress with two films in the 1000 crore club. One may also debate that Jawan also garnered 1143.59 crores gross at the worldwide box office, but Atlee confirmed Deepika Padukone was only in a cameo role. Hence, that would not be taken into consideration.

On the professional front, Deepika has taken maternity leave. She is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in September 2024. She has the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, along with Pathaan 2 and Singham Again, in the pipeline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

