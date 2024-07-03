Salman Khan is in a rough phase in terms of the box office right now as the actor has failed to deliver a clean success in the post-COVID era. However, the bad phase is going to end soon as he is coming up with some really exciting projects with the potential to rake in unreal numbers. One such film is a biggie with Atlee. But before that project gets an official stamp on it, the duo is all set for a collaboration for a December release. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, for the last few weeks, we have heard about possibly the biggest action film in Indian cinema. For the big project, Atlee is reportedly in the seat of director, and Salman Khan is going to be one of the main leads. Other than Salman, Kamal Haasan is said to be the second hero. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed, and everything is in the discussion stage.

Before the aforementioned film happens, the duo of Atlee and Salman Khan is coming together sooner than expected. However, Atlee will not direct Salman; the superstar will be part of Atlee’s home production. Yes, you read that right! As per Peepingmoon’s exclusive report, Salman will be seen in a special cameo in the home production of Jawan’s director.

Atlee is set to mark his debut production in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. The Jawan director has come on board as a co-producer, and Murad Khetani also produces the film. So, before the highly anticipated two-hero film happens, Salman Khan will collaborate with Atlee for Baby John.

While details about Salman Khan‘s cameo in Baby John are kept under wraps, it is said to be a mass action sequence featuring the superstar alongside Varun Dhawan. The shooting of the same is expected to happen later this month or in August. Without a doubt, this cameo will benefit Baby John, but apart from that, it’ll also help in creating buzz for Salman’s two-hero film with Atlee.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John releases on 25th December 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office To Get A Great Push As Ajay Devgn & Tabu Escape Kalki 2898 AD Stampede – 3 Reasons Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News