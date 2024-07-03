Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in just a few days. They held two pre-wedding parties, which were attended by several influential people, including Mark Zuckerberg and others. Global artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and others performed at their pre-wedding gala. Now, as per reports, Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Ray might attend the grand ceremony slated to be held this month. Scroll below for the deets.

The first pre-wedding gala of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son was held in Jamnagar, India. Rihanna gave an electrifying performance at the event, and Bollywood celebs like Jahnvi Kapoor and others grooved to her songs. It took place in March this year. In May, they hosted their second pre-wedding party on a luxury cruise in Italy and the South of France, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others.

As the Ambanis are gearing up for the wedding, India Today sources have revealed that famous music artists, including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Ray, might attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The report claimed that the singers might arrive in India and “currently negotiations and talks are on” to secure the dates of the singers for the wedding festivities.

According to reports, Rihanna allegedly charged $8-$9 million for her performance at the first pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Radhika and Anant will get married on July 12 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, their wedding celebrations started on Tuesday with mass nuptials for 52 underprivileged couples.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations will begin on July 12 with Shubh Vivaah followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the wedding reception on July 14.

