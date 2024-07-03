Jamie Foxx opened up about his mystery illness which ended up in him spending 20 days in the hospital. The 56-year-old actor shared his health scare in a video shared on X, previously Twitter, by The Art of the Dialogue.

It’s seen in the video that Foxx is sharing the early days of his health to a group of people gathered around him at an outdoor cafe in Phoenix, “Look, April 11th last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

He then snaps his finger adding, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx continued, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor,” referring to Deidra Dixon, and daughter Corinne Foxx. “They gave me a cortisone shot,” which is used to relieve pain, swelling, and irritation.

The actor continued to explain that the doctor said that “something’s going on up there” and he admitted he wouldn’t reveal it on the camera. As the video ended, he trailed off, shrugging, “But it was…”

Foxx has previously credited his sister Deidra with saving his life during his health crisis, expressing his gratitude in an Instagram post, “Without you, I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made, I would’ve lost my life.”

The actor, who recently returned to hosting the FOX competition Beat Shazam after missing season 6 due to his illness, has also hinted at a return to stand-up comedy, where he plans to discuss his experience. In February, Foxx mentioned his health scare, saying, “Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes and a story to tell….”

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Recalls Kevin Feige’s Sweet Gesture When He Thought He Blew His First Audition For The X-Men Part, “That Was The Nicest Thing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News