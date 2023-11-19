American actor Jamie Foxx has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and dynamic personalities, captivating audiences with his charisma, wit, and exceptional artistic abilities. But did you know he once lost an Oscar-nominated role because of Tom Cruise? Scroll down to know more.

Tom is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He has given multiple blockbusters in his career. Back in 1996, the actor starred in the iconic role of Jerry Maguire in Jerry Maguire. Jamie underwent an audition for a role in the film. However, during that period, the actor had not yet achieved significant success in the industry.

Jamie Foxx shared a humorous incident on The Howard Stern Show about losing a role in Jerry Maguire. At the time, Foxx, not yet a widely recognized actor, felt nervous in front of Tom Cruise during the audition. When Cruise mentioned living in Rome, Foxx amusingly inquired if it was Rome Street, leading to Cruise clarifying it was Rome, Italy, with a touch of exasperation.

“I had no business being there, I felt. So I’ll never forget making a fool of myself by … speaking to Tom, and Tom said, ‘Where do you live.’ I said, ‘Oh, I got two houses. I live in LA and Vegas, you know what I’m saying?’ I’m going toe to toe with Tom Cruise. F**k it, I’m late on payments and all kinds of s**t, … Two houses. … So I said, where do you live? He said, ‘Rome.’ And I said, ‘Rome Street?’ … He looked at me like, ‘No mother***er, Italy!” he said on the show.

Additionally, Foxx disclosed that he attempted to leave an impression during the audition by adopting an intense and menacing stare at the actor. As the interview progressed, Foxx continued, “I kept looking at him. Imagine you’re from Texas, and you’ve done a little bit of s**t, but you ain’t seen no real f***ing stars, right? So I’m just sitting there watching, and we get to reading, right? … And as I’m reading, he does a dramatic pause, but that’s his thing. I f***ing think he lost his place.”

Despite facing rejection for Jerry Maguire, Foxx eventually collaborated with Tom Cruise again in Michael Mann’s 2004 film titled Collateral. While the film received widespread acclaim, Foxx did not shy away from expressing his own criticisms.

