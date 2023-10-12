Maggie Betts breathes fresh cinematic life into the beloved courtroom drama genre with her rousing sophomore feature, ‘The Burial.’ This compelling film is set to captivate audiences as it hits select theaters on October 6 and becomes available for streaming on Prime Video from October 13.

‘The Burial’ weaves an engaging and gradually deepening David and Goliath narrative centered around Jeremiah “Jerry” O’Keefe, an independent funeral home owner played by the iconic Tommy Lee Jones. O’Keefe not only triumphs in a lawsuit against a massive corporate competitor threatening his proud family business but also uncovers deeply entrenched systemic issues within the ‘death care’ industry. Assisting him in this formidable battle is the tenacious attorney Willie Gary, portrayed by the ever-talented Jamie Foxx.

This star-studded production features Jamie Foxx as Willie E. Gary, with Tommy Lee Jones taking on the role of Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, and includes the remarkable talents of Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Bill Camp.

Director Maggie Betts, renowned for her courtroom drama finesse and recognized for her work on the ensemble-driven masterpiece ‘Novitiate’ in 2017, leads this cinematic journey into ‘The Burial.’ Her recent conversation with TIME shed light on her approach to translating a riveting real-life case to the silver screen, where she aimed to preserve the heart of the true events while creatively emphasizing vital themes, particularly the enduring exploration of race.

She shared insights into how the actual case initially revolved around what might seem like a mundane contract trial, with the undercurrent of race subtly simmering beneath the surface. As an African American director, Betts brings a profound fascination with the multifaceted layers of the theme of race. This fascination also formed a core part of the inspiration from the original New Yorker article, making ‘The Burial’ a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic endeavor.

An Account of True Events

Situated in the heart of Mississippi, Jeremiah O’Keefe, a committed proprietor of funeral homes, continued a family heritage that harkened back to the days of the Civil War. Despite grappling with the challenges of the Great Depression, the O’Keefe family endured the loss of their beloved family residence. However, against formidable odds, Jerry achieved the remarkable feat of reacquiring this childhood haven half a century later, reinventing it into a thriving funeral parlor.

Not only did O’Keefe manage funeral parlors, but he and his wife, Annette, also ventured into the funeral insurance business. They maintained a longstanding agreement with a Jackson-based funeral home, an arrangement that granted exclusive rights to sell their insurance policies. However, the course of events took a sharp turn when the Loewen Group assumed ownership of the funeral home, disregarding the terms of their agreement and launching their insurance policies.

Determined to rectify this breach of contract, O’Keefe pursued legal action. In 1991, both parties appeared to have found common ground, reaching a settlement. However, the Loewen Group failed to honor their end of the bargain, prolonging O’Keefe’s ordeal with a strategy aimed at ousting him from the market and seizing control of his territory.

Enter Willie Gary, O’Keefe’s legal representative, who set forth a proposal that seemed almost inconceivable: a settlement amounting to $125 million. This astronomical figure, uncharacteristic for a case of this nature, was met with staunch opposition from Loewen.

When the dispute eventually landed in the courtroom, the outcome was nothing short of astonishing. A predominantly Black jury in Jackson delivered a verdict that shook the foundations of the case, awarding Jeremiah O’Keefe a mind-boggling $500 million in damages.

Evolution of the Script: Decades of Transformations

Doug Wright penned the script for ‘The Burial,’ a narrative rooted in true events. Maggie Betts, while exercising creative liberties, remained faithful to the fundamental facts of the story. This script had a history, having been associated with various directors over time. Initially, when the project was proposed to Betts, she declined the opportunity, preferring to concentrate on exploring the female experience. However, in the wake of the pandemic’s arrival, she reevaluated her decision. Her agreement to take on the project was contingent on having the creative freedom to revise the script to her vision.

One of the most significant changes introduced by Betts was the transformation of the lead Loewen lawyer into a formidable Black woman, Mame Downes. She also introduced several other Black characters into the narrative, notably as part of Willie Gary’s legal team—Betts aimed for these Black characters to be self-reliant and free from dependency on white individuals.

Embracing the timeless charm of the classic courtroom drama genre, Betts delved into a study of the established formulas that have made these films enduring favorites. Simultaneously, she injected a contemporary twist into the narrative by featuring Black attorneys representing white clients. Additionally, Betts introduced dramatic enhancements to the trial proceedings, including an imaginative boardroom negotiation scene.

The Real-world Aftermath of the Trial

The closing credits of the film disclose a solemn turn of events. The Loewen Group ultimately succumbed to the weight of justice, accepting a settlement offer amounting to $175 million following their appeal of the jury’s decision. Ray Loewen was compelled to step down from his position as President and CEO, subsequently grappling with bankruptcy. Concurrently, the Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes maintained their status as the foremost family-owned funeral establishment in Southern Mississippi. Willie Gary often hailed as “The Giant Killer,” ascended to the ranks of the nation’s most prominent trial lawyers, securing victories in high-profile cases against major corporations.

