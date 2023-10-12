Noel Gallagher’s wild parties caused his cats to have nervous breakdowns. For those who don’t know who Noel is, he is was the chief songwriter, lead guitarist and secondary vocalist of the rock band Oasis from 1991 until their split in 2009. Post this separation, he formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and is one of most successful songwriters in British music history.

The former Oasis rocker was known for his star-studded bashes at his London mansion (which was known as Supernova Heights in the 1990s). While he and his friends had a great time at these get-togethers, he admitted his lifestyle took a toll on his pet moggies.

Speaking on the ‘Take 5’ podcast, 56-year-old Noel Gallagher said, “I had a couple of cats who had a nervous breakdown. Benson and Hedges, after the cigarettes they were a pair of f****** lightweights. The cats had a thousand-yard stare by the end of it. They’d seen things that no feline should ever see.”

Noel Gallagher – who has daughter Anais (23) with first wife Meg Matthews, and sons Donovan (16) and Sonny (13) with estranged wife Sara MacDonald – sold the house in 2005 but will always look back at that time in his life with fondness.

He said, “They were great times, it was an open house. I look back on it as just really fun, happy, hedonistic, carefree times. I didn’t have any kids. It was great. That period from 1998, there were a couple of years that were a bit turbulent but I enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, the ‘If I Had A Gun’ hitmaker recently revealed he wants to be laid to rest with a “jazz funeral” after falling in love with New Orleans on a recent trip to the city, which is famed for brass bands accompanying coffins when they are paraded through its streets.

Noel told his comedy writer friend Matt Morgan on his Patreon podcast: “I would want a jazz funeral. I went to one recently as a matter of fact – it was great. I think I made a mental note: ‘I must have a jazz funeral.’ And that would be a great name for a band!”

Noel Gallagher made the remarks despite spending years hitting out at jazz as “f****** nonsense”. He said in 2015: “If you’ve never been to a jazz club, this is what happens at a jazz club – a jazz club is like four guys on stage enjoying themselves more than the 50 people in the audience. That’s what it is. They’re all playing a different song, all at the same time, in different tempos, in different keys, and they call it jazz. It’s f****** nonsense.”

