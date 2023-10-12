Taylor Swift has given her fans the best gift ever in the form of her latest movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The singer has taken the viewers on a memorable journey of over 17 years in the music industry. It is also for those who could not attend her live performances throughout her tour, as the movie has a closer look at each show. While Swifties are already celebrating the one-day early arrival of the movie in the theatres, reviews are also in with many lauding the singer and impeccable talent.

Tay’s began her musical career in 2006, when she was just a teenager. The singer-songwriter’s country music won millions of hearts and made her win many accolades, including a total of 12 Grammys.

The anticipation around Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was sky-high as fans were eagerly waiting to watch what the Love Story singer had in for them. She welcomes various celebrities, including Beyonce, Adam Sandler and more to her movie’s premiere. As the movie out there, here is how various critics have reviewed the Lavender Haze star’s journey in a movie.

The Rotten Tomatoes score of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is Rotten Tomatoes score is a whopping 100%. This is indeed an iconic moment for the singer as her journey is being celebrated to such an extent.

Deadline’s Katie Campione is seemingly impressed by the movie as she could not help but praise it. Katie wrote, “Just like the live concert (and possibly even more so), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a complete celebration of her impressive 17-year career that puts Swift’s joy on full display and highlights that, perhaps for the first time, she is taking the stage for no one but herself. Good thing that, in the film, viewers don’t have to make that choice. There are so many moments audiences will be grateful to take in the spectacle that is The Eras Tour from all angles. You’ll see every detail on every bejeweled outfit Swift wears throughout the show, as well as the tiny details on her instruments — like the sparkling 13 on the already bedazzled guitar she plays during the Fearless era.”

USA Today’s Melissa Ruggieri has lauded Taylor Swift for bringing her tour movie to her fans in theatres. Melissa wrote, “The movie, which the savvy Swift innovated primarily as a way for fans who couldn’t experience her colossal – and equally impressive – Eras Tour, received a debut befitting the comely superstar, whose every footstep seems to require breathless attention. The entire film offers a front row seat to the grandeur. The staging is so massive that even the best seats in a stadium – and the King Kong-sized video screens – could provide only so much detail.”

Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson wrote, “Filled with both spectacle and strikingly intimate moments, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is almost too much of a good thing — so many hits, so many memorable set pieces, so many peaks.”

