The Academy Awards season will soon be upon us, and before the nominations start pouring in, a new report has got the internet stunned as two big music powerhouses, i.e. Taylor Swift and Beyonce, are rumored to score Oscar nods for their respective concert films. The social media users were quick to react to the rumours as many felt they should not be bothered since they are not actresses. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has already raked in a massive $100 million in advance ticket sales. It will hit theatres on October 13, 2023. Speaking of Beyonce, her concert film titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce has reportedly grossed between $6–$7 million in pre-sales and will hit screens on December 1, 2023.

Now, shedding light on whether the concert films of Taylor Swift and Beyonce are eligible for the Oscars or not, a report by Variety revealed that neither of the two is eligible to submit or compete for an Oscar nomination for a documentary feature, or any technical category, under the current guidelines. If we dive deep into the guidelines, the Academy defines defines the Documentary Branch as “a theatrically released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects.” It also states, “It may be photographed in actual occurrence, or may employ partial reenactment, stock footage, stills, animation, stop-motion or other techniques, as long as the emphasis is on fact and not on fiction.”

Also, the guidelines reveal that any promotional work won’t be considered for the Academy nomination, and in addition, the deadline to submit a documentary feature for consideration was October 2 and neither Taylor Swift’s concert film nor Beyonce has done the needful.

Taylor’s concert film focuses on the Grammy-winning star’s recent tour, which grossed over $2 billion. Beyonce’s concert film, on the other hand, features behind-the-scenes with her daughter and backup dancer, Blue Ivy Carter and bonding with her family members like Jay-Z and her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Also, if not the Oscars, the two will likely send their respective features to the Grammys.

The Internet was quick to react to these reports as one user said, “Neither need the Oscars” as one user posted, “They are not actresses so shouldn’t be too bothered.” Another added, “Beyonce doesn’t need Oscars to have value neither.”

A person said, “I guess they are considered promotional or unfiltered performances.” Another added, “They dont need Oscars anymore, they are Queens already.” The next one tweeted, “Both would won easily,” as one shared, “The Oscars have some specific guidelines, but there’s always room for new categories to honor amazing concert films.” And., one concluded, “Oscars are rigged anyway.”

