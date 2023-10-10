Taylor Swift has probably decided to grab the spotlight and be in it for as long as she can for all the good reasons. The pop sensation is making news for probably everything she is doing, and that, of course, includes the wildfire Eras Tour, the documentary, which is already a hit, and her affair with alleged beau Travis Kelce. Kelce, an athlete, has been making news, more for his link-up with Swift than the game he is playing. Now as the rumors get even more concrete, fans have spotted something so interesting, that you will be in awe of Swifties for this.

If you are unaware of this by the slightest chance, Taylor and Travis have been rumored to be seeing each other for a while now. The two have been in touch since July 2023, when Kelce attended the Eras Tour and later tried giving Swift his number. In September, there were reports that the two were dating and going out until Travis confirmed asking Taylor out, and later in September, she cheered for him at the Chiefs Game.

Turns out this alleged couple has been exploring each other and trying to form a bond as they consider a future. But while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make news for their affair, a new picture of the footballer has stirred a storm on the internet and, for one particular reason, his pants. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Travis Kelce posted a picture on Instagram as he was seen walking to the ground. He was seen wearing a white loose-fit shirt, and a dark brown/wine velvet pair of pants. Ditching his beard, he held a bag with a Cap hanging on it. While his look did make fans scream “Daddy”, it were the pants that made them draw parallel.

Interestingly, the fabric of Travis Kelce’s pants was similar to that of one of Taylor Swift’s curtains. The said curtain made an appearance in Swift’s “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series in 2022. Fans were so OTT after drawing this parallel that they wanted to know whether this is true.

