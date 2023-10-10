Why did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber never collaborate on a song? That question must be running in the minds of Jelena fans every now and then. One of the possible reasons could be their on-and-off romance, which also made them unstable in their personal and professional lives. But did you know? They almost collaborated for Let Me Love You. Scroll below for the interesting details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Selena had also recorded a version of ‘Let Me Love You’ before Justin Bieber released the song in collaboration with DJ Snake. As per several reports, she played the excerpts from the song on her Snapchat handle in 2016. DJ Snake also turned a fan as he released excepts of the demo on his social media accounts.

Let Me Love You is a massive chartbuster, but one can imagine how it would have broken records on Billboard like never before had it been a Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber collaboration. The Only Murders In The Building actress recalled why she denied her involvement in the song in a sequence of her documentary, My Mind And Me.

Selena Gomez sobbed as she sat down with her friends and shared, “It just s*cks, cause like the whole song thing. [John Janick, Interscope CEO] called me this morning about the song with Justin and I’m like, ‘when am I just gonna be good enough by myself? When am I gonna be good just by myself, not needing anyone to be associated with?”

She then referred to her relationship with Justin Bieber and added, “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of.”

Hear Selena‘s version of Let Me Love You below:

Selena Gomez later collaborated with DJ Snake for Taki Taki, which we all know was a massive success.

