Many wouldn’t know, but Angelina Jolie was rejected in as many as 100 auditions during her early career. She landed her first role as a crank addict because she was often told her demeanor was too dark. But did you know? Angie once was compared to a Geisha Girl after she donned red lips because her character was supposed to be “s*xy.” Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Angelina is the daughter of veteran star Jon Voight. She could have had it all easy since she was a star kid, but the beauty decided to carve her own path. She gave back-to-back auditions but lost it when one of the directors struck up a conversation about her father.

Angelina Jolie recalled in an interview with Backstage when asked about her worst audition, “I had a really bad one for Wallace (George Wallace), a film I actually ended up getting. It was so bad, in fact, my manager [Geyer Kosinski] had to calm both me and [director] John Frankenheimer down. I read the character was s*xy, so I went in and put on bright red lipstick and a black dress. It was a period piece in the ’60s. Now, I don’t have big issues talking about my father, but I was trying to find myself.”

What followed was a heated argument between Angelina Jolie and director John Frankenheimer. She continued, “I walked in, and I was nervous, and I did my reading, and the first thing John Frankenheimer said was, “So, Jon’s your father.” And my heart just sank, and I thought, “He didn’t pay attention to anything I just did.” He said, “How’s he doing? What’s he up to these days?” I don’t know what it was, but I just got somewhat rude in return. I said, “I really don’t know; why don’t you call him? I have to go.”

Angelina was then asked to return to the room and calmed down by her manager, Geyer. “And I got a call from Geyer, saying, “You stormed out, and you were dressed like a geisha girl!” I said, “He was rude, and he didn’t pay attention to what I was saying. He didn’t even care about me as an individual.” He said, “Please go back.” I said, “I’m not getting in a room with him.” But he calmed us both down and said, “Don’t wear red lipstick, and try to go in with a better attitude.” Strangely enough, Frankenheimer and I ended up becoming best friends. We loved working together. He’s just a straightforward person who doesn’t mean to be rude, and I was overly sensitive. But yeah, we definitely went head to head when we first met,” she concluded.

That, indeed was an interesting snippet, wasn’t it?

