Angelina Jolie is a huge movie star and her fame is unmeasurable, but despite that, she has made mistakes in her career. The mistakes are what shape us as a person and in Jolie’s case, her career. The actress was approached to play the role of Sandra Bullock in Gravity but unfortunately, it went to the latter allegedly because of Jolie’s then manager Geyer Kosinski. The film was directed by Alfonso Cuaron. Kosinski apparently blocked the actress from the rest of Hollywood. Read below to get all the scoop.

The 2013 film led by Bullock, also starred George Clooney in it. The film even earned the actress a nomination at the Oscar Awards and she received love accolades for her role as well. The film ended up winning several Academy Awards including one in the category of best directing.

In 2013, Page Six’s report brought into focus that Angelina Jolie relied too much on her manager, Geyer Kosinski. The report quoted, “For years, Jolie has relied on her controlling manager, Geyer Kosinski, who blocked her from the Hollywood community and demanded producing credits and fees for himself on most of her projects.”

It further mentioned how Angelina Jolie getting replaced by Sandra Bullock was the tip of the iceberg that allegedly drove her to take the ultimate decision of getting rid of her manager. It said, “But Kosinski’s stock tumbled with “Gravity,” when the monster hit moved from Universal to Warner Bros. over money and Jolie was replaced by Sandra Bullock, who will reap a fortune and probably get a Best Actress Oscar nomination.”

Several reports claimed that the director of Gravity Alfonso Cuaron’s initial choices for the lead roles were Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr. The roles eventually went on to Bullock and Clooney.

