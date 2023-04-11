Internet is a wild, wild place! There have been rumours that Taylor Swift has parted ways with her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But gossip mill also suggests that they may have potentially tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year. A lot is being said about the couple but looks like fame and attention is what became the ultimate roadblock in their relationship. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

According to fans, Tay and Joe first met during the Met Gala, 2016. It was back in May 2017 that news of their relationship broke. Insiders claimed that the duo had been dating since a few months now. Swifties were at the top of the world and have followed their relationship timeline over the span of last 6 years. While wedding bells were expected, little did anyone know they would move separate ways.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly broke up a few weeks ago due to the “differences in their personalities”, as per People. Insider close to the development informs, “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

“Ultimately” Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift seem to have realized that “weren’t the right fit for one another.” The report further states that Conversation With Friends actors would often seek for privacy when asked about his girlfriend during interviews.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart,” added the source.

Well, as long as Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are sure about their decision, who are we to comment?

