Taylor Swift is a global sensation with millions of fans; who were left heartbroken after they found out about her breakup with Joe Alwyn. The couple were together for six years. After the news of their breakup came out, fans started speculating several things and one among them was that the former got married last year in a secret ceremony. But a source close to the couple has finally shared the actual truth. Scroll below to get the entire detail.

Taylor was currently on her Eras Tour, and the fans also speculated that the singer hinted at her breakup in it as well. As per the fans she replaced one of her love songs with a heartbreak number on her list. An Instagram account called Deuxmoi shared the news of their breakup and also revealed a DM that allegedly confirmed she was married to the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a source told Page Six, that the rumour of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s alleged wedding is “fully not true.” The report further stated that in 2020’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana, she seemed to have sported an engagement ring but that too was never confirmed. There were also speculations, that she is already seeing someone. The source also mentioned it very clear that Taylor is “100% single.”

For the unversed, Taylor and Joe the couple first met each other at Met Gala in 2016 but there is uncertainty in it. The following year, their dating rumours started to gain motion later that year [2017] it was allegedly revealed that Swift and Alwyn got engaged.

Several reports suggested that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up several weeks ago. The couple allegedly were going through a rough patch and according to the source, Taylor and Joe’s relationship just ran its course. There has been no official comment from either of their reps as of yet.

For more news and updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Chris Evans Said, “Those People Are Idiots…” Getting Annoyed Breaking Silence On Same-S*x Kiss Controversy In Lightyear

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News